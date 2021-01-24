Nagpur, Jan 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old man arrested in a theft case tried to kill himself inside the lock-up of a police station here in Maharashtra by swallowing a screw, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at Lakdaganj police station when Naresh Mahilange removed a screw of the door of the washroom and swallowed it, an official said.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition is stated to be normal, the official added.

