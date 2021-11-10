Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) An unidentified person allegedly attempted to break open an ATM of a cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hpbose.org.

The incident took place in Ambernath town of the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Elderly Woman Duped of Gold Jewellery By Two Fraudsters.

A man in his 20s entered the ATM centre of a cooperative bank on Khoni Taloja Road, broke the machine and the lights in the premises and turned off the CCTV camera, the official said.

The accused attempted to break into the machine, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered with the Hill Line police station of Ulhasnagar division and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)