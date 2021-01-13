Palghar, Jan 13 (PTI) The owner of a coaching class has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning to death a 57- year-old woman from his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The Palghar police on Tuesday arrested the 37-year-old accused for allegedly killing Sadhana Chowdhary, an employee of a credit society, at her office on January 9, Palghar superintendent of police Dattatreya Shinde said.

According to the police, the victim's family had sought the accused's help when she failed to return home from work.

The accused had allegedly informed the victim's family about finding her dead and later misled the police during the probe, the official said.

When the police found something suspicious about the accused's movements, they interrogated him and found out that he had allegedly bludgeoned the victim to death with a hammer, he said.

The accused, who ran a coaching class, visited the credit society frequently and stole some money from the office, it was stated.

On learning about this, the victim reprimanded him and fearing that she might go to the police, the accused killed her when she was alone at the office, he said.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and further probe is underway, he added.

