Palghar, Aug 27 (PTI) A man allegedly posing as an Intelligence Bureau official and another person were arrested in Naya Nagar area of Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | India Records Highest-Ever Single Day COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage with Over 93 Lakh Doses Administered in Past 24 Hours.

The two were held on Thursday after one of them, posing as an IB official, had barged into a police post a day earlier and abused two constables there and threatened them with action over some shops in the area remaining open, police said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: CM Bhupesh Baghel Meets Rahul Gandhi, Status Quo in State.

"After the two were brought to a police station, we found the IB card being carried by accused Siddharth Yederi was fake. We also found fake Army emblem and other such documents on him. Devendra Manji, the man who made the fake card, has also been arrested," a Naya Nagar police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)