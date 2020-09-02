Jalna, Sep 2 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter over a domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday, police said.

The police nabbed Shahji Govindrao Deshmukh from Akoli village in Partur tehsil for allegedly killing his wife Jyoti (26) and daughter Rutuja (6), an official said.

The accused had allegedly suspected his wife of having an affair and would quarrel with her frequently, he said.

Deshmukh attacked his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon after locking them in a room on Wednesday morning, the official said.

Neighbours rushed the mother and daughter to a primary health care centre, where they were declared dead on arrival, he said.

While the accused has been arrested, the police are hunting for three locals who allegedly spread rumours about the victim, he added.

