Nagpur, Jul 19 (PTI) A two-wheeler rider was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Mauda area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night and the man was identified as Dhammashil Sahare (36), a Mauda police station official said.

Efforts are on to trace the details of the offending truck and arrest its driver, he added.

