Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was allegedly pushed to death from a five-storey building by three persons who robbed him of Rs 12,000 in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday, when the victim Sujit Rajaram Gupta, a vegetable vendor, had come to the building in Mumbra to collect empty vegetable crates, an official said.

The three accused allegedly accosted the victim to and tried to snatch the cash in his possession. The trio chased Gupta to the terrace of the building, snatched the money and pushed him, he said.

Gupta was later found lying in a pool of blood. His body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case under sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery, dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused and a manhunt has been launched for them.

