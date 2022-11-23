Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) A man having an extramarital affair was arrested after he burned down a mini truck and a vegetable shop owned by his girlfriend's father after she refused to move with him in Waghoda village in Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Farmer Burys 4-Year-Old Elephant Who Died After Touching Electric Fence Illegally Set-Up for Wild Boar in Krishnagiri; Arrested by Forest Officers.

The accused and the woman have been in a relationship for the last seven months due to which his wife has left him, police said.

Also Read | Punjab: School Bans Grandparents’ Entry on Annual Day Function, Education Dept Issues Show Cause Notice.

After his girlfriend refused to move with him, the man set the shop and a mini truck owned by her father on fire.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)