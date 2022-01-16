Bhandara, Jan 16 (PTI) A couple died in Bhandara in Maharashtra after the woman set herself on fire and her husband lost his life trying to save her, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in Mouza Bhilewadi, an official said.

"Mahendra Shingade's (42) wife set herself ablaze after a quarrel as he was an alcoholic. He tried to save her but both died," he said.

