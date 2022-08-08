Yavatmal, Aug 8 (PTI) A farmer and his wife were swept away in an overflowing major drain (nullah) in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Monday morning, an official said.

The incident took place in Warud Jahangir village and the deceased have been identified as Subhash Raut (55) and his wife Sulochna (50), he said.

"They were staying on their farm for the past two to three days to protect the crops from animals. This morning, while returning, they got swept away in an overflowing nullah. It has been raining in the area since last night. Their bodies were found in the afternoon," he added.

