Mumbai, August 8: The Consortium of National Law Universities started the registration process for CLAT 2023 today, August 8. Candidates who are interested to apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) can visit the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the CAT 2023 examination is November 13, 2022. The CLAT 2023 examination will be held on December 18, 2022. Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022: Odisha Board Class 12 Arts Exam Results Declared at chseodisha.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Candidates who are looking to appear for the examination can follow the below given steps to apply for CLAT 2023. Here's the direct link to apply for CLAT 2023 examination.

How to apply for CLAT 2023:

Visit the official site of CNLU at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the login or register link

Enter the registration details

Fill out the application form

Make the payment of application fees

Once done, submit your application form

Download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam in order to get admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities across India. For more, details candidates can check the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities.

