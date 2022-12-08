In a tragic accident, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) got electrocuted when an overhead wire fell on his head. The incident took place at the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal yesterday afternoon. As per the reports, the wire was cut loose by a bird somehow and it came down on the victim's head who was standing on the platform. Reportedly, the TTE suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment. Karnataka Shocker: Farmer, His Son Among Three Killed in Electrocution in Mysuru; Case Registered.

Ticket Checker Gets Electrocuted Accidently at Kharagpur Station:

A freak accident - a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE's head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment - at Kharagpur station yesterday afternoon! #Accident pic.twitter.com/ObEbzd1cOF — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 8, 2022

