Latur, Jul 7 (PTI) The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against six members of an inter-district gang in Latur, a police official said on Friday.

Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said five members of this gang were held when they were fleeing after committing a robbery in New Renapur area on May 15.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 52 Crore of Manish Sisodia, His Wife Seema Sisodia and Others.

They have carried out armed dacoities in five places in Latur and the process of invoking MCOCA was undertaken by the Crime Branch and Vivekanand Chowk police station under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)