Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and seized from him mephedrone powder worth Rs 18.94 lakh near Mira Road railway station in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police arrested the accused, identified as Sadak Rashid Ansari, a resident of Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district, on Tuesday, DCP (Crime) Mahesh Patil said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the team of officials laid a trap near Mira Road railway station and seized from him mephedrone (MD) powder weighing 378.8 grams," he said.

An offence was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road, Patil said, adding that investigation into the case was on.

