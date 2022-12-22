Nagpur, Dec 22 (PTI) A total of 26,648 technical and non-technical Class III and IV posts in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited are lying vacant, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections To Be Advanced? CM Basavaraj Bommai Dismisses Congress Speculation of Early Polls.

Contract workers cannot be recruited directly into service but will given be priority in the recruitment process, he added.

Also Read | MP Shocker: Woman Confined to House, Gang-Raped By Five For Six Days in Chhatarpur; Accused Arrested.

"These workers will get additional marks per year for their service, which would be considered during the recruitment process," he said.

He said recruitment will be done soon for a large number of MSEDCL posts, and contract workers will be provided insurance cover etc like personnel of security corporations.

"A total of 17,443 contract workers are working in MahaGenco, while 3,940 and 21,551 contract workers are outsourced in MahaTransco and MSEDCL, respectively," Fadnavis added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)