Palghar, Jul 4 (PTI) Days after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway witnessed severe traffic snarl due to heavy rains, the civic body in Maharashtra's Palghar district razed more than 50 encroachments on either side of the road, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Senior civic officials and police were present for the mega demolition drive undertaken at the highway, assistant commissioner Suraj Patil of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) said.

The action was taken on illegal eateries and pucca constructions on either side of the highway, which experienced severe flooding during rains in the last few days, he said, adding that the drive will continue till the entire highway is freed of unauthorised constructions.

District collector Govind Bodke held an emergency meeting on Monday and ordered the removal of all encroachments to allow free flow of rainwater.

The VVMC had conducted an audit of such encroachments, which run into hundreds and it is committed to remove them all, the official said.

