Palghar, Nov 29 (PTI) Police have arrested a murder case accused who had escaped from their custody at a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old accused was earlier arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder after a robbery bid at a bank locker in Virar area on July 27, 2021, Virar crime unit's senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

On November 25 this year, he was brought to a court in Vasai from Thane Central Jail.

The accused then escaped from police custody with the help of a friend, the official said.

The crime branch worked on various leads and nabbed the accused and his 42-year-old friend, who also has four theft cases registered against him, from Nallasopara area on Sunday, the official said. PTI COR

