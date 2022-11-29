Chennai, November 29: TNEB consumers are now required to link their Aadhar cards to their TNEB accounts. Linking of Aadhar with the TNEB account can be done online at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in/adharupload/. If failed to do so, the consumer may face challenges in future electricity bill payments. TANGEDCO has made it compulsory for all consumers to link their Aadhar card with the TNEB account to get avail of subsidy. Aadhaar-Voter Card Linking: Here's How to Link EPIC Number With UIDAI Offline, Online Via App and Website.

Consumers who have not linked their TNEB Account with their Aadhar number are required to link it as soon as possible to pay the bill properly. TNEB consumers can easily link their Aadhar Card with their account online by visiting the official website at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in. Scroll down to know step-by-step instructions on how to link Aadhaar Card with the TANGEDCO e-bill.

Step-by-Step Guide on How To Link Aadhaar Card with TANGEDCO E-Bill:

Visit the official website at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in/adharupload/

Click on 'Aadhar Upload'

Now, in the form for Aadhar linking, enter TANGEDCO Service Connection Number.

Confirm mobile number by generating OTP.

Enter the Occupants' details.

Enter the Aadhar number and name as in Aadhar.

Upload Aadhar ID.

Submit the form and save your acknowledgment receipt.

With the above-mentioned steps, one can easily get their Aadhar Card linked to their TNEB e-bill to ensure efficient payment of electricity bills and to avail of subsidy.

TNEB Aadhaar Linking Last Date:

TANGEDCO has granted an extension to those whose the last date for paying bills falls between November 24 and November 30. The decision was as several consumers complained about issues while linking their Aadhaar card with their electricity service numbers. There is no deadline for the linking of Aadhar with the TNEB Account.

