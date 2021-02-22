Aurangabad, Feb 22 (PTI) The Nanded district administration have set up two antigen testing posts along the border with Yavatmal in view of rising COVID-19 cases there, officials said on Monday.

Nanded collector Vipin Itankar said the test centres in Hadgaon and Mahur will ensure the rising cases in Yavatmal does not impact his district.

He said the move is an experimental one for eight days and each post will have health, revenue and police personnel.

The COVID-19 tally of Nanded reached 23,208 after 59 cases were detected on Monday.

So far, 375 people have died and the number of active cases is 375,.

