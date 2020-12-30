Nashik, Dec 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,09,853 on Wednesday with the addition of 365 fresh cases, health officials said.

The virus claimed two more lives which took the death toll in the district to 1,964, they said.

A total of 453 people were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries in Nashik district to 1,06,002, the officials said.

With 3,085 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Nashik district has gone up to 4,30,964, as per data provided by the district administration.

