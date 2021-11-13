Nashik, Nov 13 (PTI) As many as 50 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi: Prostitution racket busted by Police, 2 Women from Uzbekistan Arrested.

With this, the tally of infections has risen to 4,11,527 and the toll stands at 8,691, the official said.

At least 78 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,02,408, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Proposes to Shut Schools For a Week, Govt Employees to Work From Home; Check Emergency Measures Announced Today.

A total of 27,89,477 swabs have been tested till date, of which 3,960 were tested on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)