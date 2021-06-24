Nashik, Jun 24 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,93,414 after 263 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official said.

Apart from this, the district reported four fresh casualties and 54 deaths that had gone unreported previously, taking the toll to 8,172, the official said.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases, Nashik city alone accounted for 2,26,125, while 1,49,366 were from other parts of the district, 12,522 from Malegaon and 5,401 from outside the district, he said.

At least 249 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,82,748, he said.

With the addition of 17,213 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 18,96,456, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)