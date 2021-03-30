Nashik, Mar 30 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday saw a single-day addition of 3,532 new COVID-19 cases and 23 casualties, an official said.

With the latest additions, the tally in the district has reached 1,78,214 and the toll rose to 2,374, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 are reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, nine were from other parts of the district and four from Malegaon.

According to the official data, 1,12,557 cases have been recorded so far in Nashik city, followed by 54,797 in other parts of the district, 8,563 in Malegaon and 2,297 outside the district.

At least 2,641 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,49,782, the official said.

With the addition of 12,095 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tested conducted in the district to 7,30,989, he added.

