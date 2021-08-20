Nashik, Aug 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,04,486, after 81 patients tested positive for the infection on Friday, a health official said.

At least 108 persons were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,94,934 and toll to 8,558, the official said.

Of the total number of cases, 2,29,086 were reported from Nashik city, 1,53,189 from other parts of the district, 12,610 from Malegaon and 5,685 from outside the district, the administration said.

A total of 23,99,098 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 7,445 were tested on Friday, he added.

