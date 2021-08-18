Nashik, Aug 18 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,04,306, after 81 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official said.

At least 114 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,94,718 and toll to 8,555, the official said.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 2,29,006 were reported from Nashik city, 1,53,100 from other parts of the district, 12,607 from Malegaon and 5,677 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 23,87,584 swab samples have been tested in the district till date, of which 5,111 were tested during the day, he added.

