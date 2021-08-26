Nashik, Aug 26 (PTI) At least 97 patients tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, raising the tally of infections to 4,04,965 in the region, a health official said.

Also Read | Cow Vigilantes Seek Action Against Cattle Smugglers in Gurugram.

Two persons died of the infection during the day, while 68 were discharged from hospitals, taking the toll to 8,568 and the count of recoveries to 3,95,433, the official said.

Also Read | AP EAMCET Answer Key Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Check Direct link and How to Download Answer Key.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far, 2,29,266 were from Nashik city, 1,53,477 from other parts of the district, 12,613 from Malegaon and 5,693 were patients from outside the district who were undergoing treatment here, the administration has stated.

As many as 24,29,675 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,917 were tested on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)