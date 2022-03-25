Nashik, Mar 25 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday recorded just one case of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 4,75,999, with 26 patients in treatment, an official said.

As many as eight patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 4,67,074, while the toll stood at 8,899, as no casualties were reported during the day, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported in the district so far, 2,72,775 were from Nashik city, 1,77,097 from other parts of the district, 13,882 from Malegaon and 8,329 from outside the district, it was stated.

