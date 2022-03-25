Panaji, March 25: A week after making the announcement, the Goa government on Friday formally accorded tax-free status to Vivek Agnihotri's film "The Kashmir Files" in public interest "for disseminating positive message among public for ensuring that such events are not repeated in future".

A spokesperson for the state government's Department of Finance (Revenue and Control) said that the State Goods and Services Tax paid to multiplex, cineplex, cinema theatre owners for provision of service of admission and entry to screening of film "The Kashmir Files" from March 21 to May 20 will be reimbused by the state government. The Kashmir Files: Karnataka Friend’s Forum Demands Ban on Movie, Says ‘It Is Spreading Communalism in the Country’.

The spokesperson also said that cinema hall and multiplex owners should not increase the base price of entry tickets "nor make any changes in the capacity of seats of different classes in the theatres during the said period"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).