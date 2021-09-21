Nagpur, Sep 21 (PTI) A newborn boy was found dead in a nullah in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

A woman spotted the infant's body floating in a nullah in Bidgaon area of the city late on Monday, an official from the Wathoda police said.

The woman alerted the police, who rushed the infant to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death, and have registered a case under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.

