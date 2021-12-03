Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) A 44-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) powder worth Rs 25 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Pune: ACB Arrests Woman PSI, ASI of Sangvi Police Station for Taking Bribe in Rape Case.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Mumbra police laid a trap near a dumping ground in Diva and intercepted the accused on Wednesday, assistant commissioner of police (Kalwa) Venkat Andale said.

Also Read | Navy Day 2021 Celebrations: Rolls-Royce Salutes Indian Navy, Reiterates Its Commitment To Serving Indian Forces.

The accused, Gunde Ijiko Ozeno was found in possession of 250 gm of the MD, worth Rs 25 lakh, he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused, who has been remanded to police custody for four days, the official said.

Further probe is underway to track down the source of the contraband and the customer to whom it was supposed to be sold, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)