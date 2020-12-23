Latur, Dec 23 (PTI) The local administration in Maharashtra's Latur city has imposed a night curfew from December 22 to January 5 in a bid to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, an official said on Wednesday.

In keeping with the state government's directive, the collector, district magistrate and chairman of the disaster management authority have imposed a curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 pm to 6 am in the Latur Municipal Corporation limits, a release stated.

Those involved in providing essential services are exempted, it was stated.

In case of violations, action will be taken under section 188 of the IPC, Maharashtra COVID-19 Implementation Rules, Disaster Management Act 2005, Infectious Diseases Prevention Act 1897, the order stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)