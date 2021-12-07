Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have reached out to more than 75,000 people in remote villages with various welfare initiatives under the Police Dadalora Khidki in the last 11 months, a senior official said on Tuesday.

At least 2,153 beneficiaries were given vocational training and employment in hospitality and automobile sectors in the Naxal-affected district, Superintendent of Police Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal said.

They were also trained in business development, driving, vegetable cultivation, fisheries and poultry, he said.

Apart from this, 7,150 beneficiaries received agricultural seeds, fish seeds, fruit seeds along with Krushi Darshan trips under the Krushi Samrudhi project, the official said.

The police also made available important documents such as Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards, Pan cards, QR code card and job card to 48,484 people, he said.

Caste certificates were provided under project Pragati to 4,044 beneficiaries and about 1,070 beneficiaries were imparted police recruitment pre-training session, the official said.

Goyal further said programmes such as eye check-ups, tribal mass marriage etc were undertaken by the Gadchiroli police from January to November 31, under which 75,981 were benefited.

The SP also spoke about an initiative in which surrendered women Naxals have become entrepreneurs under a rehabilitation initiative.

