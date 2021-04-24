Nagpur, Apr 24 (PTI) The prison department in Maharashtra has introduced new caps for its personnel for use during their duty hours.

The home department issued a government resolution (GR) to this effect on Friday.

As per the decision, the new panel visor caps replace the traditional Gandhi caps, it said.

The new caps will carry the prison department's motto and logo and they will be used by the constabulary staff, including subhedar and hawaldar, the GR said.

These caps can be used in daily routine work, but in programmes like parade, the staff will have to use the traditional caps, it added.

The GR said that the new caps were introduced as it had come to the department's notice that the personnel had been facing problems with the traditional caps while working in scorching heat as those caps did not cover eyes from sunlight.

