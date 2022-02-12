Pune, Feb 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 60 lakh through a friendship club in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, who was arrested on Friday, had advertised about a friendship club in a newspaper, promising men dates with high-profile women.

When the victim contacted the accused, he was told that he would have to pay a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh, following which he was later asked to make several payments amounting to Rs 60.2 lakh, an official said.

Based on technical analysis and bank account details, the police zeroed in on the accused, who is a resident of Wanawadi, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police are now probing if the accused had similarly duped others, the official added.

