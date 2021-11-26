Pune, Nov 26 (PTI) A Pune Zilla Parishad functionary has approached police claiming some unknown person had left Rs 1 lakh in the antechamber of his office, an official said on Friday.

Pune ZP social welfare officer Pravin Korgantiwar said he was in the process of registering a case.

"A person wearing a mask came to my office regarding the approval of some scheme. I told him the scheme will be approved in its due course on merit, as the official who handles that section was hospitalised. I told him there was no need to give money to anybody to get such work done," he told PTI.

The official said the man entered the antechamber situated adjacent to the main cabin soon after.

"I found his body language a bit suspicious, I asked another official to check his work for approval and then moved out to attend a meeting in another building. When I returned, there were reporters near my cabin and I was told cash was found in the antechamber.," he said.

Korgantiwar said he called Bundgarden police, which found Rs 1 lakh cash during the panchnama.

