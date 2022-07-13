Palghar, Jul 13 (PTI) Three persons were feared trapped after a landslide occurred on Wednesday in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains, officials said.

The debris fell on a house at Wagrapada in Valiv area of Vasai around 6.30 am, according to police.

Local firemen rescued a woman and her daughter from the house and they were admitted to hospital, they said.

Three other family members were feared trapped and efforts were on to rescue them, District Collector Dr Manik Gursal said.

Heavy downpour in the area was hampering the rescue operation, an official at the district disaster management control cell said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot to provide assistance, he said.

The district, located about 100 km from the state capital Mumbai, has been witnessing very heavy rains since Tuesday night which caused water-logging in many low lying areas.

