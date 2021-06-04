Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday reported 14,152 new COVID-19 cases and 289 deaths, taking the caseload to 58,05,565 and death toll to 98,771 , the health department said.

The state has, thus, reported fewer than 20,000 cases on the fifth consecutive day.

Recoveries exceeded new infections, as 20,852 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recovered cases to 55,07,058.

The number of active cases fell below two lakh to stand at 1,96,894.

The recovery rate improved to 94.86 per cent from 94.73 per cent a day ago, but the fatality rate also increased to 1.7 per cent from 1.68 per cent.

As many as 2,56,769 people were tested for coronavirus during the day.

There are 14,75,476 people in home quarantine while 7,430 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 289 deaths reported on Friday, 193 occurred in the last 48 hours and 96 in the last week. Also 1,088 deaths that had taken place before last week were directly included in the cumulative figure.

The death toll thus rose by 1,377.

Mumbai city reported 968 new cases and 24 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,08,994 and the toll to 14,922.

The wider Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,839 infections and 69 deaths, pushing the caseload to 15,43,282 and death toll to 28,133.

Palghar district in the division reported 34 deaths.

The Nashik division reported 1,512 new cases, and 29 deaths of which 11 were reported from Ahmednagar district.

The Pune division registered 3,549 new cases, 1,537 of them in Satara district. The division also reported 48 deaths, the statement said.

The Kolhapur division reported 3,816 new cases, including 1,159 in Kolhapur district.

The division also reported 61 deaths of which 28 were in rural parts of Kolhapur, the department said.

The Aurangabad division recorded 311 infections and 27 deaths.

The Latur division added 615 cases, Akola division added 893 and Nagpur division 617 cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 58,05,565; new cases 14,152; death toll 98,771; recoveries 55,07,058; active cases 1,96,894; tests so far 3,60,31,476.

