Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday increased to 16,92,693 with the addition of 4,909 new cases, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 120 fresh deaths, pushing the fatality count to 44,248, he said.

A total of 6,973 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,31,277, the official said.

With this, the number of active patients in the state has dropped to 1,16,543.

Mumbai city reported 746 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall caseload to 2,59,857, while its death toll rose to 10,323 after 15 more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 91,20,515 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,92,693, new cases: 4,909, deaths: 44,248 discharged: 15,31,277, active cases: 1,16,543, people tested so far: 91,20,515.

