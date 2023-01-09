Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported nine COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 81,36,820, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,418, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was 20 on Sunday, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by seven to touch 79,88,275, leaving the state with 127 active cases, he added.

The recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, as per state health department data.

So far, 8,60,30,630 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 4,956 in the last 24 hours.

The health department said 6,442 out of 2,85,489 passengers who arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus.

It said 12 cases have been detected so far and the samples have been sent for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to find out the variant.

The 12 cases comprise four from Mumbai, three from Pune, and one each from Navi Mumbai, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 9; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 127; Tests: 4,956.

