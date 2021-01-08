Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) A Railway Protection Force constable saved the lives of a man and woman who were in danger of falling off a train that was departing from Kalyan station in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday when the 1059 Godan Express was leaving the platform.

"The couple was about to fall onto the platform as the two were trying to board even as the train started picking up speed. Head constable Sheshrao Patil ran along and pushed the man, who was carrying luggage, and the woman inside the train. Patil was assisted in this act by constable S P Yadav," the official said.

