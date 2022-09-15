Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) An actor known for his role in the Marathi blockbuster movie "Sairat", will be probed for his alleged role in a case of cheating registered in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The actor, Suraj Pawar, who had played the role of 'Prince Dada' in the Nagraj Manjule-directed movie, will be called for an inquiry into the case, an official said.

Pawar had also worked in Manjule's national award-winning short film "Pistulya" and "Fandry".

"He will be called for an inquiry in connection with the case, in which the complainant had accused three other persons of cheating him on the false promise of offering a government job to him in the state secretariat - Mantralaya," he said.

The Ahmednagar police had on September 9 busted a racket by arresting three persons, who were involved in cheating people by offering government jobs in Mantralaya, he said.

"The gang members had promised a government job to the complainant in this case and demanded Rs 5 lakh for the recruitment order. The complainant had paid Rs 2 lakh cash to the accused persons at the guest house of the agriculture university at Rahuri in Ahmednagar district,' the official said adding Rs 3 lakh were to be paid after getting the joining order.

The accused persons had created fake orders of the state General Administration Department with the help of computer graphics, he said.

During a search, the police team found three forged joining orders, government's stamp and seals from the accused persons, he said.

"During their interrogation, the two arrested accused told the police that they had created stamps and seals with the help of Suraj Pawar," the official said.

One of the accused accompanying Pawar had gone to a stamp vendor and told him that they needed a stamp and seal for the film shooting and that it will not be misused, he said.

"As per the available evidence, Pawar is an accused in the case," he said, adding that the police will investigate his role and further action will be taken accordingly.

