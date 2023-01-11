The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in Lucknow due to upcoming festivals till February 10, 2023. The section has been imposed in view of festivals such as Makar Sankranti, and Republic Day. Along with this, various entrance examinations will be organised. As per the orders, the administration has put a ban on protests. Moreover, the use of loudspeakers is prohibited from 11 am to 6 am. Lucknow: Section 144 Imposed in Uttar Pradesh Capital To Maintain Law and Order in View of Upcoming Festivals and Protests.

Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow:

लखनऊ: मकर संक्रांति, गणतंत्र दिवस और प्रवेश परीक्षाओं को देखते हुए 10 फरवरी तक Section 144 लागू किया गया। किसी भी तरह के धरना प्रदर्शन पर रहेगी रोक, सरकारी दफ्तर, विधानभवन के पास 1KM तक ड्रोन से शूटिंग हुई प्रतिबंधित। रात 11 से सुबह 6 बजे तक नहीं बजेगा लाउडस्पीकर।#Lucknow — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)