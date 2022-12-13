Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow till January 10. Uttar Pradesh said that in view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city. The UP Police in a notice said that Section 144 has been implemented due to upcoming festivals such as Christmas, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, New Year, upcoming examinations and COVID-19. Section 144 will be in force in Lucknow from December 10, 2022. Video: UP Police Share Clip of How They Rescued Abducted Boy within 12 hours After Gun Battle in Noida, Say 'Rescuing Happiness'.

Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow

Lucknow, UP | Section 144 imposed in Lucknow and is to be in force till January 10. In view of some upcoming festivals and other events, section 144 has been implemented in the city. pic.twitter.com/R7ED0g2RP0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2022

