Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 459 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths linked to the infection, which took the state's overall tally to 81,21,413 and the toll to 1,48,343, an official said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 453 cases and two fatalities.

Among the fresh coronavirus-linked fatalities, two deaths took place in the Kalyan-Dombivali area of Thane district, and one each in Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar in Palghar district and Sindhudurg, he said.

Mumbai accounted for 115 of the new cases, the official informed.

The recovery count increased by 538 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,69,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,192. he said.

State health department data revealed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 98.13 per cent.

It also showed the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra so far was 8,48,01,417, including 23,568 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 81,21,413; new cases: 459; death toll 1,48,343; recoveries 79,69,878; active cases 3,192; total tests 8,48,01,417.

