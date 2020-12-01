Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,930 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,28,826, the state health department said.

With 95 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 47,246, it said.

Also Read | Bihar: Four Children, Including a Daughter, Hacked to Death by Father in Bhagwanpur Area.

A total of 6,290 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 16,91,412, a health department official said, adding that the state is now left with 89,098 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 724 new cases, taking its caseload to 2,84,191 while the count of fatalities rose by nine to 10,893, he said.

Also Read | Yogi Government Giving Final Shape To Film City in UP, CM to Meet Bollywood Celebrities.

The state has so far tested 1,09,15,683 samples. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)