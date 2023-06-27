Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded three COVID-19 cases, including one in Mumbai, which took the tally to 81,69,776, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,554, a health official said.

A state health department bulletin said at present the dominant variant of COVID was Omicron XBB.1.16. of which a total 1,716 cases have been found. There were 19 deaths reported due to this variant, it said.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Four Critically Injured in Gun-Battle Between CPI-M, TMC Activists in Murshidabad.

The recovery count increased by four to touch 80,21,125, leaving the state with an active caseload of 97, the official said.

The recovery rate is 98.18 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent, as per official data.

Also Read | Maharashtra Sets Communal Harmony Example: Muslims To Celebrate Bakrid Day After Ashadi Ekadashi in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur.

So far, 8,73,03,435 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,224 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 3; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 97; Tests: 1,224.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)