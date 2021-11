Pune, Nov 16 (PTI) A senior journalist was found hanging in his residence in Kothrud area on Tuesday afternoon, with police suspecting suicide though an official added that no note had been found so far.

Rajendra Yeolekar (53) was working with a leading Marathi daily in Pune as chief sub-editor and had also written on science and technology. He also taught at the Department of Communication and Journalism of Savitribai Phule Pune University briefly.

"On Tuesday afternoon, when Yeolekar's wife returned home, she found him hanging in the bedroom. Subsequently, police and neighbors were informed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Kothrud police station senior inspector Mahendra Jagtap said.

Jagtap said no suicide note had been found and probe was underway into the incident.

Yeolekar is survived by his wife and daughter.

