Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The skeleton of a 7-year-old boy who went missing from Bhiwandi in Thane district in November last year was found in the water tank of a building close to his home, police said on Sunday.

The remains were found on Saturday by boys after a cricket ball fell into the tank while they were playing, an official said.

"The body has been sent for post mortem and further probe is underway. We have added murder charge to the kidnapping case we registered when the child had gone missing on November 25," he added.

