Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) Police have arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly tried to throw acid on a woman for turning down his proposal here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Mohammad Iqbal Sikandar Ansari, who worked as a mason in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, was in love with the 20-year-old woman, but she did not reciprocate his feelings, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

The man allegedly tried to attack her with acid on December 22, but she escaped unhurt, the official said.

The accused also abused the woman's father and damaged his scooter, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's father, the police arrested the accused on Saturday, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 354(D) (stalking), 326(B) (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) , 294 (uttering obsence words) and 427 (mischief causing damage), he said.

