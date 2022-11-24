Jalna, Nov 24 (PTI) The Steel Manufacturers Association of Maharashtra (SMAM) on Thursday sought restoration of power subsidies first given by the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2019 to boost the ailing sector in some parts of the state.

Also Read | Scientists Showcase 3D-Printed House Made Out of Bio-Based Materials.

In 2019, the then BJP-led government had started supply of power at Rs 5 per unit for steel units in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Khandesh, but this relief was withdrawn on June 23 this year, SMAM president Yogesh Mandhani said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Throws Wife From Bike, Stones Her to Death in Ajmer After Fight; Surrenders.

"This scrapping of subsidy led to a drastic fall in industrial growth and production. Now, neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh provide electricity at Rs 5.25 per unit, while it is Rs 8 per unit in Maharashtra," he said.

"Due to this, 36 steel units have shut down, and 10 units have shifted base to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. We want the Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis government to bring back this subsidy to give a boost to the ailing sector," he claimed.

Steel manufacturing unit owner Satish Agarwal said prices were volatile since the COVID-19 pandemic, which was also impacting the construction sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)